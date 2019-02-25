Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Bohemian Rhapsody leads Oscars 2019 with four wins

Society & Culture
February 25, 9:14 UTC+3 NEW YORK

Rami Malek has won the Oscar for best actor at the 91st Academy Awards

Share
1 pages in this article
© Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

NEW YORK, February 25. /TASS/. Bohemian Rhapsody, directed by Brian Singer, lead the 91st Academy Awards in the number of awards, winning in four categories.

Bohemian Rhapsody won for Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Film Editing and Best Actor - the latter for Rami Malek's portrayal of Freddie Mercury.

Read also

Green Book wins best picture at the 91st Academy Awards

Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma, Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther, Peter Farrell’s Green Book won three Oscars each, while Green Book secured a win in the Best Picture category, as well as Best Original Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali. Alfonso Cuaron took the best director award for Roma, as well as a victory in the best foreign language film and best cinematography. Black Panther won for Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Original Score.

Rami Malek has won the Oscar for best actor at the 91st Academy Awards for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, while Olivia Colman has won the best actress Oscar for her role in The Favourite.

Mahershala Ali has won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his role as Don Shirley in Green Book. Regina King won the best supporting actress Oscar for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, produced by The Lego Movie’s Phil Lord and Chris Miller, has won the Oscar for best animated feature.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
This week in photos: Putin's annual address, snow in Vegas and supermoon overlooks London
10
Famous fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld dies at the age of 85
13
Venice carnival kicks off with spectacular water parade
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Pro-European opposition says Moldova parliamentary election was rigged
2
Spokesman denies media report about secret talks of Russian, Italian vice-premiers
3
Lavrov says deployment of Russian military police on Syrian-Turkish border possible
4
Six Venezuelan Navy warships take to sea to intercept humanitarian delivery — journalist
5
Russia’s top diplomat rules out peace treaty negotiations with Tokyo on Japan’s terms
6
Part of Maduro's administration fled to Turkey - Guaido
7
Bohemian Rhapsody leads Oscars 2019 with four wins
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT