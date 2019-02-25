Bohemian Rhapsody leads Oscars 2019 with four wins

NEW YORK, February 25. /TASS/. Bohemian Rhapsody, directed by Brian Singer, lead the 91st Academy Awards in the number of awards, winning in four categories.

Bohemian Rhapsody won for Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Film Editing and Best Actor - the latter for Rami Malek's portrayal of Freddie Mercury.

Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma, Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther, Peter Farrell’s Green Book won three Oscars each, while Green Book secured a win in the Best Picture category, as well as Best Original Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali. Alfonso Cuaron took the best director award for Roma, as well as a victory in the best foreign language film and best cinematography. Black Panther won for Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Original Score.

Rami Malek has won the Oscar for best actor at the 91st Academy Awards for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, while Olivia Colman has won the best actress Oscar for her role in The Favourite.

Mahershala Ali has won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his role as Don Shirley in Green Book. Regina King won the best supporting actress Oscar for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, produced by The Lego Movie’s Phil Lord and Chris Miller, has won the Oscar for best animated feature.