Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Train with weapons seized from Syrian militants embarks on journey across Russia

Society & Culture
February 24, 5:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The exhibition will stop at 60 Russian cities, covering more than 28,500 kilometers

Share
1 pages in this article
The "Syrian Turning Point" themed train departs from Moscow's Kazansky railway station

The "Syrian Turning Point" themed train departs from Moscow's Kazansky railway station

© Sergei Karpukhin/TASS

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. A 20-car train featuring an exhibition of trophy weapons and military equipment seized from Syrian militants departed on a two-months-long journey across Russia from Moscow’s Kazansky Railway Station on Saturday.

The train, launched by the Russian Defense Ministry as part of the "Syrian Turning Point" campaign, is to cover more than 28,500 kilometers and to eventually conclude its journey at Moscow’s Patriot Park on April 27.

The exhibition will stop at 60 Russian cities, travelling from the capital Moscow to the Crimean city of Sevastopol, from Sevastopol to the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, from Vladivostok to the far northwestern city of Murmansk (about 100 km from the Norwegian border) and back to Moscow.

"The train has 20 cars. Nine platforms feature unique pieces of military equipment, from the T-55 tank that arrived to Syria from Georgia and up to a Chinese-made drilling machine. In four cars, themed displays of rocket and artillery weapons, unmanned aerial vehicles, engineering troops, chemical weapons and so on have been created. Besides, one of the cars features an exhibition of works by military artists and photographers," Russian Deputy Defense Minister Andrei Kartapolov said during the departure ceremony.

The train carries over 500 exhibits, which include tanks, armored vehicles, military engineering equipment, artillery weapons, as well as small arms and edged weapons, improvised explosive devices, foreign field rations and elements of combat gear.

Trophy ACV-15 amphibious armored combat vehicle, the 'Eagle Head' YPG armored car, an Aardvark JSFU mine flail vehicle and a suicide vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (SVBIED) based on a Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV are mounted on rail platforms.

Russian servicemen with combat experience in Syria will work as guides.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
This week in photos: Putin's annual address, snow in Vegas and supermoon overlooks London
10
Famous fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld dies at the age of 85
13
Venice carnival kicks off with spectacular water parade
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Colombian leader orders humanitarian convoy to return
2
Putin says no analogs of Russian weapons will be developed in the world anytime soon
3
Part of Maduro's administration fled to Turkey - Guaido
4
Train with weapons seized from Syrian militants embarks on journey across Russia
5
Russia ready to address UNSC if US stages provocation against Venezuela — envoy
6
US Air Force plane to finish observation flight over Russia on Saturday
7
Lima Group to consider stepping up diplomatic blockade of Venezuela - Colombia leader
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT