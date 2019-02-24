Train with weapons seized from Syrian militants embarks on journey across Russia

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. A 20-car train featuring an exhibition of trophy weapons and military equipment seized from Syrian militants departed on a two-months-long journey across Russia from Moscow’s Kazansky Railway Station on Saturday.

The train, launched by the Russian Defense Ministry as part of the "Syrian Turning Point" campaign, is to cover more than 28,500 kilometers and to eventually conclude its journey at Moscow’s Patriot Park on April 27.

The exhibition will stop at 60 Russian cities, travelling from the capital Moscow to the Crimean city of Sevastopol, from Sevastopol to the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, from Vladivostok to the far northwestern city of Murmansk (about 100 km from the Norwegian border) and back to Moscow.

"The train has 20 cars. Nine platforms feature unique pieces of military equipment, from the T-55 tank that arrived to Syria from Georgia and up to a Chinese-made drilling machine. In four cars, themed displays of rocket and artillery weapons, unmanned aerial vehicles, engineering troops, chemical weapons and so on have been created. Besides, one of the cars features an exhibition of works by military artists and photographers," Russian Deputy Defense Minister Andrei Kartapolov said during the departure ceremony.

The train carries over 500 exhibits, which include tanks, armored vehicles, military engineering equipment, artillery weapons, as well as small arms and edged weapons, improvised explosive devices, foreign field rations and elements of combat gear.

Trophy ACV-15 amphibious armored combat vehicle, the 'Eagle Head' YPG armored car, an Aardvark JSFU mine flail vehicle and a suicide vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (SVBIED) based on a Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV are mounted on rail platforms.

Russian servicemen with combat experience in Syria will work as guides.