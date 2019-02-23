Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Trump receives Golden Raspberry award for worst actor

Society & Culture
February 23, 14:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Director Ethan Cohen snatched the Worst Director Award, with his film "Holmes & Watson" taking home the Worst Picture honor

TASS, February 23. US President Donald Trump has received the Golden Raspberry award for worst actor and worst screen combo. The award ceremony was transmitted on YouTube on Saturday.

The US leader received the in-jest Worst Actor Award for his "roles" in the documentaries "Death of a Nation" and "Fahrenheit 11/9". He also received the award for Worst Screen Combo for the duo with his "self-perpetuating pettiness", the organizers said.

Director Ethan Cohen snatched the Worst Director Award, with his film "Holmes & Watson" taking home the Worst Picture honor.

The Golden Raspberry award was established by US publicist John Wilson in 1980 as a parody for the Academy Awards. It is usually held the day before the Oscars.

