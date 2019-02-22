This week in photos: Putin's annual address, snow in Vegas and supermoon overlooks London

Masked people stand on a gondola as part of the Carnival in Venice, February 16 © AP Photo/Antonio Calanni

Vietnamese artist Tran Lam Binh is surrounded by his portraits of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump at a cafe a week before the second Trump-Kim summit in Hanoi, February 21 © EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

Visitors look at works by Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh projected onto walls, as part of the 'Van Gogh: Starry Night', by artistic director Gianfranco Iannuzzi, at the Atelier des Lumieres in Paris, February 21 © EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Emirates Air Line cable cars are silhouetted against the backdrop of the 'supermoon' in Greenwich, London, February 19 © Yui Mok/PA via AP

A child watches dragon dance performance during the Lantern Festival at a square in Yufa town of Beijing's Daxing district, February 19 © AP Photo/Andy Wong

The group 'Halubajski Zvoncari Viskovo' of Croatia performs during the European Cultural Custom Meeting in Atlstaetten, Switzerland, February 16. The meeting is held on occasion of the 100-year-anniversary of local carnival group 'Roellelibutzen Verein' © EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Catalan police officers remove demonstrators blocking a road leading to Barcelona city, during a general strike in Catalonia, February 21. Strikers advocating for Catalonia's secession from Spain are blocking major highways, train lines and roads across the region © AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

A worker watches as Ballet dancers pose for photos as building works commence at Central School of Ballet's new SE1 premises, London, February 20 © AP Photo/Frank Augstein

Participants in the Dyulin sled dog race for children held as part of the 2019 Beringia international sled dog race at the Vitaly Fatyanov biathlon complex, February 21 © Yuri Smityuk/TASS

A man takes a picture of a small snowman at the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign along the Las Vegas Strip, Las Vegas, February 21. Las Vegas is getting a rare taste of real winter weather, with significant snowfall across the metro area in the first event of its kind since record keeping started back in 1937 © AP Photo/John Locher

Russia's President Vladimir Putin delivers an annual address to the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Moscow, February 20 © Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

President Vladimir Putin's annual message to the Federal Assembly, Las Vegas gets a rare snowfall, a 'supermoon' encompasses the city of London, and other snapshots of the week. Take a look at the world in pictures from the TASS photo gallery.