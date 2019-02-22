Putin orders to increase amount of subsidies to support national film industry

MOSCOW, February 22. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to endow the Cinema Foundation with functions to support the production of domestic children's and animated films, providing for an annual increase of 1 billion rubles in subsidies to support Russian filmmakers. The corresponding item is contained in the list of instructions of the head of state following the meeting with the Council for Culture and Arts on December 15, 2018.

"Russian Government presentation of the Council of the Federal Fund for social and economic support of national cinematography and the Ministry of Culture of Russia, to endow the Foundation with the functions of providing targeted financial support for the production and distribution of national film for children and family audiences, as well as unique national animated films by leading Russian animators, starting in 2019, with an increase of annually budget subsidy in the amount of 1 billion rubles to support the domestic cinematography," the report says.

President Putin expects to hear back on the increased funding by June 15, 2019.

The topic of financial support for domestic cinema was raised at the meeting by director Andrei Konchalovsky at the meeting of the Presidential Council on Culture and Art in December. Konchalovsky expressed the concern that the Cinema Foundation is not paying enough attention to children's cinema. "There is a separate article in the Ministry of Culture budget, while the Cinema Fund does not separate it. I would ask you to make a separate budget and attention to the issue of children's cinema," Konchalovsky said.