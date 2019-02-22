Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Maduro thanks Putin for sending medicines to Venezuela

Society & Culture
February 22, 1:04 UTC+3 CARACAS

Earlier, Russia handed over to Venezuela a cargo with medicines and medical equipment in the framework of the World Health Organization

CARACAS, February 22. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday expressed gratitude to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and the Pan American Health Organization for providing the South American country with medicines.

"I’m very thankful to the Pan American Health Organization and Russian President Vladimir Putin for their resolve in delivering medicines," Maduro said in a speech broadcast by Periscope app.

Earlier, Russia handed over to Venezuela a cargo with medicines and medical equipment in the framework of the World Health Organization. The ceremony was held at the Caracas International Airport and attended by Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Vladimir Zaemsky and high-ranking officials from the republic’s Health Ministry.

