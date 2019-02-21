Russia to send humanitarian aid to Venezuela through World Health Organization channels

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Moscow will send medicine and medical equipment to Venezuela through the channels of the World Health Organization (WHO), a diplomatic source informed TASS.

"The cargo with medicine and medical equipment will be delivered through WHO channels as part of Russia’s contribution to the organization," the source said. "The ceremony will take place at the Caracas international airport."

"On Thursday, 7.5 tonnes will be delivered, a second delivery is planned, but the timeframe is unclear. First aid kits with medicine, medical equipment and consumable items will be delivered to Venezuela," he continued. "This would help supply four hospitals with emergency units.".