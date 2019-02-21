Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to send humanitarian aid to Venezuela through World Health Organization channels

Society & Culture
February 21, 21:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The ceremony will take place at the Caracas international airport, according to a diplomatic source

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Moscow will send medicine and medical equipment to Venezuela through the channels of the World Health Organization (WHO), a diplomatic source informed TASS.

"The cargo with medicine and medical equipment will be delivered through WHO channels as part of Russia’s contribution to the organization," the source said. "The ceremony will take place at the Caracas international airport."

"On Thursday, 7.5 tonnes will be delivered, a second delivery is planned, but the timeframe is unclear. First aid kits with medicine, medical equipment and consumable items will be delivered to Venezuela," he continued. "This would help supply four hospitals with emergency units.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Political crisis in Venezuela
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
This week in photos: Putin's annual address, snow in Vegas and supermoon overlooks London
10
Famous fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld dies at the age of 85
13
Venice carnival kicks off with spectacular water parade
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Part of Maduro's administration fled to Turkey - Guaido
2
Kim Jong Un begins train journey to Hanoi for upcoming meeting with Trump - source
3
Russia's hypersonic missiles may reach US command centers in 5 minutes, says expert
4
US Air Force plane to finish observation flight over Russia on Saturday
5
Putin says no analogs of Russian weapons will be developed in the world anytime soon
6
Russia ready to address UNSC if US stages provocation against Venezuela — envoy
7
Putin lays wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier to mark Defender of Fatherland Day
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT