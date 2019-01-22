Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukrainian church split politically motivated, says patriarch of Antioch

Society & Culture
January 22, 19:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Moscow Patriarchate website noted that the Patriarch of Antioch expressed his regret over the fact that Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople "does not hear the voice of faith"

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch and All the East John X thinks that the church split in Ukraine is politically motivated, the Moscow Patriarchate website informed on Tuesday.

"The split in Ukraine, organized by non-Orthodox people is a political process masquerading as a religious one," the website quotes the patriarch’s statements made during the meeting with the Russian delegation headed by Russian State Duma MP Dmitry Sablin. The meeting took place in Damascus on Tuesday, January 17.

Read also

‘Orthodox Church of Ukraine’ project is purely political — Putin

The Moscow Patriarchate website noted that the Patriarch of Antioch expressed his regret over the fact that Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople "does not hear the voice of faith".

At the same time, Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on Civil Society, Public and Religious Organizations Sergei Gavrilov, who also participated in the meeting, stated that Western institutions attempt "to violate the integrity of the Antioch Orthodox Church in Syria", stressing that the church cannot allow for a "Ukrainian anti-Orthodox scenario" to develop.

 

Ukrainian church split

 

Since the February 2014 coup, Kiev has sought to create an independent church in Ukraine that would sever ties with the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church. In April 2018, Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko wrote a personal letter to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople asking for autocephaly for the Ukrainian church.

On December 15, Kiev hosted the so-called ‘unification’ council held under the supervision of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople and brokered by the Ukrainian authorities. The canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church refused to take part in the event, stressing that both the ‘unification council’ and Poroshenko’s newly founded ecclesiastical establishment were illegitimate. Nevertheless, after the council, the Ukrainian president announced the establishment of this new church in the country - the so-called Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
'Super blood wolf moon' eclipse amazes global skywatchers
10
This week in photos: Djokovic teases Peppa Pig, Putin pets puppy, Trump serves hamburgers
8
Horses run through bonfires at Luminarias festival in Spain
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin: Russia interested in peace treaty with Japan on basis of 1956 Declaration
2
Amur the tiger to relocate to another park, leaving behind Timur the goat
3
Russian Navy escorts US destroyers that entered Baltic Sea
4
All Tupolev-22M3 grounded till end of probe into Tuesday’s crash near
5
Expert explains why using gold as alternative to dollar may be inconvenient
6
Two Tupolev-22M3 crew members die in crash, confirms Defense Ministry
7
Online anonymity to end? Russian minister predicts IDs will be introduced to use Internet
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT