Over 6.6 million dollars allocated for animated film production in Russia in 2018

Society & Culture
December 25, 18:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Production of 186 animated films, including 24 serials, is planned to be completed in 2018 with the support of the Russian Ministry of Culture

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. This year, the Russian Ministry of Culture has allocated more than 460 million rubles ($ 6.682 million) for the production of animated films, and work on 186 cartoons is to be finished this year, according to the ministry.

Besides, the ministry has been supporting leading animation film festivals, it said in a report. "Production of 186 animated films, including 24 serials, is planned to be completed in 2018 with the support of the Russian Ministry of Culture," it said. These are mainly screen versions of fairytales and literary works.

A total of 232 animated films, including 32 serials and shorts have been put into production this year. The Russian Cinema Foundation provides state financial support for the production of full-length animated feature films. Ten films have been released this year, with a total number of viewers making up 4.3 million. Box office revenues have amounted to more than than 715 million rubles ($10.393 million).

