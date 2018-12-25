Crimean authorities always welcome foreign journalists’ visits

SIMFEROPOL, December 25. /TASS/. Crimea’s authorities will always welcome foreign journalists’ visits there so that they inform the global community about the actual situation on the peninsula, Crimean head Sergei Aksyonov said on Tuesday.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Information Policy earlier reported that a new procedure for foreign journalists’ entry to Crimea, which Kiev considers to be its territory, was develped after martial law had been declared in some regions of the country. To travel to the peninsula through the Ukrainian checkpoints, media workers currently need special permits.

"We always welcome foreign journalists’ visits to Crimea. The Crimean authorities have never created any obstacles in terms of the arrival of organized groups and journalists. We always helped them, provided necessary assistance to make sure that they can see the actual situation with their own eyes and form their opinion. We need to promote such projects," Aksyonov told reporters at a news conference.

He also noted that some international organizations’ statements on the alleged persecution on ethnic and religious grounds in the region had nothing to do with reality. "The truth always triumphs, and we do have it. No one is persecuted here on ethnic or religious grounds. There has never been more freedom in Crimea than now," he stressed.

Following the February 2014 coup in Kiev, the authorities of Crimea and Sevastopol held a referendum on their reunification with Russia, with 96.7% and 95.6% respectively voting for their incorporation into Russia. On March 18, 2014, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an agreement on Crimea’s accession to Russia, which was ratified by Russia’s Federal Assembly (parliament) on March 21.