Moscow to see Russian Film Market April 15-18, 2019

Society & Culture
December 24, 21:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the organizers, presentations and papers of global movie studios will be largely showed within the market framework

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The Russian Film Market, the largest national event in the movie business sphere with participating industry representatives from the whole world, is scheduled to take place in April of the next year, Program Director of the event Ekaterina Bordacheva told TASS on Monday.

"The Film Market will be held in the conference space at 36 Novy Arbat Street within four business days, from April 15 to 18," she said.

Presentations and papers of global movie studios will be largely showed within the Film Market framework, organizers say. "We always have very large April market and global studios like Universal, Warner Bros., Disney, and Fox try to announce their presentation packages to the maximum extent. Further to major studio projects, there will be road shows of Russian movies - movies that will be released in April - June. We will definitely have a training program for movie theaters along with presentations and screening," Bordacheva said.

An industrial zone with all the newest services in screening will traditionally work during the event, she added.

The Russian Film Market is one of the largest events in the movie business in Russia and CIS states.

