Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Father Frost gets military exoskeleton to make his gift-bringing job easier

Society & Culture
December 24, 19:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Father Frost hailed the gift and said the exoskeleton is very comfortable

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Rostec Corporation has made a military exoskeleton for the all-Russia Father Frost, the Russian Santa Claus, to make the task of bringing gifts to the children easier for him, the press service of the corporation said on Monday.

It said Father Frost from Veliky Ustyug, his homeland, had demonstrated the gift in Ostankino TV Tower. "Father Frost tested the exoskeleton by lifting heavy loads, and independently got to the viewing platform of the TV Tower at an altitude of 337 meters wearing the exoskeleton," Rostec said.

It quoted Father Frost as hailing the gift as essential for his job, in which he has to "carry dozens of tons of gifts for the children" ahead of the New Year. Father Frost also said the exoskeleton is very comfortable, it is easy to get used to the exoskeleton forgetting about it at all in half-an-hour. "He said it was designed to fit tight but without hindering movements, and even running in it was possible. He advised his fellow Fathers Frost to get exoskeletons for their job.

Read also

Russians to pamper themselves instead of relatives and friends for New Year's, says poll

The State Corporation for Assistance to Development, Production and Export of Advanced Technology Industrial Product Rostec said exoskeletons make it possible to carry cargoes up to 70 kilograms without feeling it and for quite a long time. The exoskeleton is made of durable and light carbon fiber-reinforced plastic and is passive, having no power supply units.

The exoskeleton was first presented in August within the framework of the Army-2018 Forum in Russia. The exoskeleton takes over the weight of the load and the soldier does not actually feel it.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
19
Final farewell: A tribute to those we lost in 2018
12
This week in photos: Putin's news conference, Santa’s rowboat, Meghan’s nursing home visit
10
Festive season: Moscow streets get into holiday mood
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
No chances to save trapped miners in Solikamsk — Perm Region governor
2
All nine bodies recovered from Solikamsk mine after fire
3
Russia’s military infrastructure in Arctic is unrivaled, says minister
4
Russian forces fire anti-ship missiles during Crimea drills
5
Russian army gets 1,500 weapon titles, 80,000 pieces of equipment 2018
6
More than 150 anti-aircraft gunners return to Russia from Syria
7
Russian de-miners in Laos clear over 40 hectares of mines
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT