Final farewell: A tribute to those we lost in 2018

Irish singer and leader of The Cranberries Dolores O'Riordan died at 46 on January 15
© EPA/MACIEJ KULZYNSKI
Paul Bocuse, a master of French cuisine, died aged 91 on January 20
© AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani
Swedish founder of the Ikea furniture chain, Ingvar Kamprad passed away on January 27. He was 91
© EPA/INTER IKEA SYSTEMS B.V./HO
Hubert de Givenchy, founder of the eponymous French fashion house, died on March 10. He was 91
© EPA-EFE/KIKI HUESCA
Renowned Russian actor and theater director Oleg Tabakov died aged 82 on March 12
© Alexandra Mudrats/TASS
Professor Stephen Hawking, one of the world's finest scientific minds, died on March 14 at the age of 76
© Eleanor Bentall/Corbis via Getty Images
Oscar-winning director Milos Forman died April 14. He was 86
© AP Photo/Petr David Josek
American author and journalist Tom Wolfe died on May 14 at the age of 88
© AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews
Award-winning director and screenwriter Kira Muratova died on June 6 at the age of 83
© EPA/CLAUDIO ONORATI
Prominent Russian conductor Gennady Rozhdestvensky passed away on June 16. He was 87
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin died on August 16. She was 76
© David Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images
Former UN secretary general Kofi Annan passed away on August 18 at the age of 80
© REUTERS/Evan Schneider/U.N. Photo DH
Legendary Russian singer Joseph Kobzon died on August 30 aged 80
© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
French crooner Charles Aznavour died on October 1 at the age of 94
© RB/Redferns/Getty Images
Famed Spanish opera singer Montserrat Caballe died on October 6. She was 85
© EPA/ALBERTO ESTEVEZ
Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee died on November 12 at age 95
© Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
Italian film director Bernardo Bertolucci passed away on November 26. He was 77
© AP Photo/Andrew Medichini
George H.W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States, died on November 30. He was 94
© Independent News and Media/Getty Images
Russian human rights activist Lyudmila Alexeyeva died at the age of 91 on December 8
© Carsten Koall/Getty Images