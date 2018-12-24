Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Final farewell: A tribute to those we lost in 2018

Society & Culture
December 24, 17:35 UTC+3

A look back at notable people who have left us forever in 2018

Irish singer and leader of The Cranberries Dolores O'Riordan died at 46 on January 15
Irish singer and leader of The Cranberries Dolores O'Riordan died at 46 on January 15
Irish singer and leader of The Cranberries Dolores O'Riordan died at 46 on January 15
© EPA/MACIEJ KULZYNSKI
Paul Bocuse, a master of French cuisine, died aged 91 on January 20
Paul Bocuse, a master of French cuisine, died aged 91 on January 20
Paul Bocuse, a master of French cuisine, died aged 91 on January 20
© AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani
Swedish founder of the Ikea furniture chain, Ingvar Kamprad passed away on January 27. He was 91
Swedish founder of the Ikea furniture chain, Ingvar Kamprad passed away on January 27. He was 91
Swedish founder of the Ikea furniture chain, Ingvar Kamprad passed away on January 27. He was 91
© EPA/INTER IKEA SYSTEMS B.V./HO
Hubert de Givenchy, founder of the eponymous French fashion house, died on March 10. He was 91
Hubert de Givenchy, founder of the eponymous French fashion house, died on March 10. He was 91
Hubert de Givenchy, founder of the eponymous French fashion house, died on March 10. He was 91
© EPA-EFE/KIKI HUESCA
Renowned Russian actor and theater director Oleg Tabakov died aged 82 on March 12
Renowned Russian actor and theater director Oleg Tabakov died aged 82 on March 12
Renowned Russian actor and theater director Oleg Tabakov died aged 82 on March 12
© Alexandra Mudrats/TASS
Professor Stephen Hawking, one of the world's finest scientific minds, died on March 14 at the age of 76
Professor Stephen Hawking, one of the world's finest scientific minds, died on March 14 at the age of 76
Professor Stephen Hawking, one of the world's finest scientific minds, died on March 14 at the age of 76
© Eleanor Bentall/Corbis via Getty Images
Oscar-winning director Milos Forman died April 14. He was 86
Oscar-winning director Milos Forman died April 14. He was 86
Oscar-winning director Milos Forman died April 14. He was 86
© AP Photo/Petr David Josek
American author and journalist Tom Wolfe died on May 14 at the age of 88
American author and journalist Tom Wolfe died on May 14 at the age of 88
American author and journalist Tom Wolfe died on May 14 at the age of 88
© AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews
Award-winning director and screenwriter Kira Muratova died on June 6 at the age of 83
Award-winning director and screenwriter Kira Muratova died on June 6 at the age of 83
Award-winning director and screenwriter Kira Muratova died on June 6 at the age of 83
© EPA/CLAUDIO ONORATI
Prominent Russian conductor Gennady Rozhdestvensky passed away on June 16. He was 87
Prominent Russian conductor Gennady Rozhdestvensky passed away on June 16. He was 87
Prominent Russian conductor Gennady Rozhdestvensky passed away on June 16. He was 87
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin died on August 16. She was 76
Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin died on August 16. She was 76
Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin died on August 16. She was 76
© David Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images
Former UN secretary general Kofi Annan passed away on August 18 at the age of 80
Former UN secretary general Kofi Annan passed away on August 18 at the age of 80
Former UN secretary general Kofi Annan passed away on August 18 at the age of 80
© REUTERS/Evan Schneider/U.N. Photo DH
Legendary Russian singer Joseph Kobzon died on August 30 aged 80
Legendary Russian singer Joseph Kobzon died on August 30 aged 80
Legendary Russian singer Joseph Kobzon died on August 30 aged 80
© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
French crooner Charles Aznavour died on October 1 at the age of 94
French crooner Charles Aznavour died on October 1 at the age of 94
French crooner Charles Aznavour died on October 1 at the age of 94
© RB/Redferns/Getty Images
Famed Spanish opera singer Montserrat Caballe died on October 6. She was 85
Famed Spanish opera singer Montserrat Caballe died on October 6. She was 85
Famed Spanish opera singer Montserrat Caballe died on October 6. She was 85
© EPA/ALBERTO ESTEVEZ
Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee died on November 12 at age 95
Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee died on November 12 at age 95
Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee died on November 12 at age 95
© Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
Italian film director Bernardo Bertolucci passed away on November 26. He was 77
Italian film director Bernardo Bertolucci passed away on November 26. He was 77
Italian film director Bernardo Bertolucci passed away on November 26. He was 77
© AP Photo/Andrew Medichini
George H.W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States, died on November 30. He was 94
George H.W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States, died on November 30. He was 94
George H.W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States, died on November 30. He was 94
© Independent News and Media/Getty Images
Russian human rights activist Lyudmila Alexeyeva died at the age of 91 on December 8
Russian human rights activist Lyudmila Alexeyeva died at the age of 91 on December 8
Russian human rights activist Lyudmila Alexeyeva died at the age of 91 on December 8
© Carsten Koall/Getty Images
The scientist, the singer, the director, the designer... and others who have left us forever in the past 12 months. Though they may have left us in 2018, they're legacy will continue to live on for time eternal. A look back at notable people who no longer with us.

