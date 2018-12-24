Russian youth organization sends New Year gifts to Syrian children

LATAKIA /Syria/, December 24. /TASS/. Members of the Yunarmia Russian patriotic youth organization have sent New Year gifts to children from the Syrian city of Al-Suqaylabiyah, Director of Yunarmia’s Military-Patriotic Education Department Anton Kuznetsov told reporters, adding that the gifts contained over 600 stationery sets.

"This is not the first time Yunarmia is participating in a mission dubbed "From Russian Children to Syrian Children," he said, pointing out that the Russian Defense Ministry and the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria had helped to deliver the gifts to Syria.

According to Kuznetsov, Yunarmia members sought to make Syrian kids smile, so each the sets also contain Russian children’s drawings.

Kuznetsov added that a charity mission for Syrian kids had been launched a year ago. Since then, Yunarmia members have assembled more than 10,000 gifts. The organization plans to carry on with this activity in 2019.

Al-Suqaylabiyah is located in the Hama province not far from the Idlib de-escalation zone’s border. In August 2018, the city accommodated more than 4,000 refugees from the Idlib province.

The Yunarmia patriotic youth organization was established in 2016 at the Defense Ministry’s initiative, supported by the Russian president. The organization comprises over 280,000 members.