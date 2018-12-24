Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian youth organization sends New Year gifts to Syrian children

Society & Culture
December 24, 9:20 UTC+3 LATAKIA

A charity mission for Syrian kids had been launched a year ago

LATAKIA /Syria/, December 24. /TASS/. Members of the Yunarmia Russian patriotic youth organization have sent New Year gifts to children from the Syrian city of Al-Suqaylabiyah, Director of Yunarmia’s Military-Patriotic Education Department Anton Kuznetsov told reporters, adding that the gifts contained over 600 stationery sets.

