BBC continues working in Russia, taking advantage of media benefits - Kremlin

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, December 23. /TASS/. Journalists of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) continue working in Russia and taking advantage of all benefits of mass media despite the checks launched by the Russian telecom watchdog, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the program "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" on Rossiya 1 TV channel on Sunday.

"We have correspondents of the BBC here, despite the fact that they are being scrutinized now. They are working and taking advantage of all benefits of foreign media outlets and all benefits as guaranteed by the law on mass media," Peskov said.

On Friday, Russia’s telecom watchdog, Roskomnadzor, launched probes into the BBC’s websites and the BBC World News channel in order to figure out whether their content is consistent with Russian laws.

The move came after the announcement by British media regulator Ofcom on Thursday that the RT TV channel had broken impartiality rules. A BBC spokesperson told TASS the broadcaster works in Russia in full compliance with the country’s laws.