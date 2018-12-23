Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin offers condolences to Indonesian leadership after deadly tsunami

Society & Culture
December 23, 12:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

At least 168 people were killed and more than 700 others were injured after a tsunami

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent condolences to Indonesian President Joko Widodo over tragic consequences of a tsunami that hit coastal areas of the Sundra Strait overnight on Saturday night, the Kremlin website said.

"Russia shares the grief of the friendly nation of Indonesia. I ask you to convey the words of sincere sympathy and support to the relatives and friends of those killed and wish a speedy recovery to all those injured in this natural disaster," the Russian president said in a telegram.

At least 168 people were killed and more than 700 others were injured after a tsunami hit Indonesia. Another 30 people went missing.

A tsunami struck areas of the Sundra Strait separating the islands of Java and Sumatra. A spokesman for Indonesia’s disaster agency said the tsunami might have been caused by the recent Krakatoa eruption.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
This week in photos: Putin's news conference, Santa’s rowboat, Meghan’s nursing home visit
10
Festive season: Moscow streets get into holiday mood
11
This week in photos: Miss Universe contest, hole in Soyuz spacecraft, Strasbourg shooting
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Over 3,000 servicemen practice liquidating aftermath of nuclear attack in Russia's south
2
Russian lawmaker ready to offer assistance for UN mission’s arrival in Crimea
3
Putin congratulates Japanese emperor on 85th birthday
4
Russia’s tenth serial-produced IL-76MD-90A military transport plane completes test flight
5
Death toll in Indonesian tsunami soars to 168
6
US pullout from Syria result of secret deal with Turkey, says expert
7
Poroshenko signs law on Ukrainian Orthodox Church renaming
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT