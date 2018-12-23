Putin offers condolences to Indonesian leadership after deadly tsunami

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent condolences to Indonesian President Joko Widodo over tragic consequences of a tsunami that hit coastal areas of the Sundra Strait overnight on Saturday night, the Kremlin website said.

"Russia shares the grief of the friendly nation of Indonesia. I ask you to convey the words of sincere sympathy and support to the relatives and friends of those killed and wish a speedy recovery to all those injured in this natural disaster," the Russian president said in a telegram.

At least 168 people were killed and more than 700 others were injured after a tsunami hit Indonesia. Another 30 people went missing.

A tsunami struck areas of the Sundra Strait separating the islands of Java and Sumatra. A spokesman for Indonesia’s disaster agency said the tsunami might have been caused by the recent Krakatoa eruption.