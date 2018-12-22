Poor weather conditions delay dozens of flights at Moscow airports

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Over 36 flights have been delayed and eight cancelled in Moscow airports of Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo due to unfavorable weather conditions on Saturday, according to the data provided by Yandex search engine.

Seven flights from Vnukovo Airport were delayed and one cancelled at 9:00 a.m. Moscow time, another nine were delayed in Sheremetyevo, and 20 and 7 flights from Domodedovo were delayed and cancelled, respectively.

The Hydrometeorological Center of Russia says up to minus 4 degrees is expected in the Russian capital throughout the day. Weather observers also warn of snowfalls, windstorm, and ice slick. In the Moscow Region, the temperature is expected to drop to minus 7 degrees.