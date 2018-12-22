Russian Politics & Diplomacy
TASS plans to expand its informational presence in Africa in the coming years

Society & Culture
December 22, 3:50 UTC+3 RABAT

First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman said TASS also plans to "strengthen cooperation with news agencies on the African continent, be actively present in the African information space"

TASS headquarters in Moscow

TASS headquarters in Moscow

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

RABAT, December 21. /TASS/. Russia's TASS news agency plans to expand its informaitonal presence in Africa in the coming years, TASS First Deputy Director General and Vice President of the Organization of Asia Pacific News Agencies (OANA) Mikhail Gusman said at the meeting with leaders of African news agencies.

"In the coming years, TASS plans to expand its informational presence in Africa, strengthen cooperation with news agencies on the African continent, be actively present in the African information space," Gusman said.

"In the framework of cooperation with African news agencies, it seems possible and rather useful to promote information about Russia in African countries, to provide assistance to African partners in creative and professional matters, to support them in the sphere of professional training, to exchange information, and so on," Gusman added.

As Vice President of the News Agencies World Council (NAWC), Gusman invited all delegates of the 4th General Assembly of the Atlantic Federation of African News Agencies (FAAPA) in Morocco to take part in the 6th World Congress of News Agencies that will be held in June 2019 in Bulgaria.

Some participants in the FAAPA General Assembly expressed interest in the idea of holding a meeting of leaders of African news agencies in Moscow under the TASS auspices ahead of the "Russia-Africa" summit. "This meeting could facilitate strengthening ties and developing cooperation between Russia and African countries," they said.

ADVERTISEMENT