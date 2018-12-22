Russian Politics & Diplomacy
TASS invites Morocco’s Maghreb Arab Press to St. Petersburg Economic Forum in 2019

Society & Culture
December 22, 0:47 UTC+3 RABAT

The invitation was conveyed by TASS First Deputy Director General and Vice President of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies Mikhail Gusman

© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS Host Photo Agency

RABAT, December 21. /TASS/. TASS has invited top executives of Morocco’s Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) news agency to take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in early June 2019.

The invitation was conveyed by TASS First Deputy Director General and Vice President of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) Mikhail Gusman who met on Friday with President of the Atlantic Federation of African Press Agencies (FAAPA) and MAP Director General Khalil Idrissi Hashemi. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 4th FAAPA General Assembly.

Mikhail Gusman noted the importance of the St. Ptersburg International Economic Forum, which has earned a reputation as a world-class format that brings together leaders of nations, ministers, CEOs of Russian and foreign companies and journalists from the leading world media.

The sides reiterated readiness to develop and expand mutually beneficial cooperation between TASS and MAP.

Hashemi Idrissi, on his part, said Morocco would be interested in hosting the seventh News Agencies World Congress due in 2022 in a Moroccan city.

Earlier in the day, FAAPA and OANA signed a cooperation agreement.

