Russian envoy: over 400 events in 70 German cities planned within Russian Seasons

BERLIN, December 21. /TASS/. Over 400 different cultural events are planned in 70 German cities as part of the Russian Seasons in Germany, Russian ambassador to Germany Sergei Nechaev told TASS on Friday.

"I’m sure we have something to surprise the demanding and sophisticated German audience," he said. "As of today, the festival program has already provided for more than 400 events in 70 cities of the country." "These are opera, ballet and theatrical productions, concerts, exhibitions, presentations of Russian cinema, as well as contemporary art forms such as an ice show," the diplomat explained.

Nechaev said that more than 100 outstanding Russian cultural institutions will be involved in conducting the Russian Seasons in Germany, including the Russian Museum, the Tretyakov Gallery, the Mariinsky Theater, the All-Russian Youth Orchestra under the direction of Yuri Bashmet, the Moscow Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra, theaters such as the Vakhtangov, "Helikon-Opera", "ET CETERA", "School of the modern play" and many others.

The opening of the "Russian Seasons" in Germany will take place on January 7, 2019 at the Berlin Philharmonic, where soloists of the opera troupe, choir and symphony orchestra of the Mariinsky Theater under the direction of the People's Artist of Russia, maestro Valery Gergiev will perform Tchaikovsky opera Iolanta. "We are already seeing a great interest in the upcoming Seasons from the German public, cultural figures and artists, as well as numerous Russian compatriots in Germany," noted Nechaev. According to him, the main goal of the festival "is to present the wealth and diversity of Russian culture to a foreign audience."

The Russian Seasons successfully debuted in 2017 in Japan. This year the festival was held in Italy. In 2019, the Seasons will be held in Germany. The Project was initiated by the Russian Government and the Ministry of Culture.