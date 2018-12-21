Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian envoy: over 400 events in 70 German cities planned within Russian Seasons

Society & Culture
December 21, 21:20 UTC+3 BERLIN

Russian ambassador to Germany Sergei Nechaev said that more than 100 outstanding Russian cultural institutions will be involved in the events

Share
1 pages in this article

BERLIN, December 21. /TASS/. Over 400 different cultural events are planned in 70 German cities as part of the Russian Seasons in Germany, Russian ambassador to Germany Sergei Nechaev told TASS on Friday.

"I’m sure we have something to surprise the demanding and sophisticated German audience," he said. "As of today, the festival program has already provided for more than 400 events in 70 cities of the country." "These are opera, ballet and theatrical productions, concerts, exhibitions, presentations of Russian cinema, as well as contemporary art forms such as an ice show," the diplomat explained.

Nechaev said that more than 100 outstanding Russian cultural institutions will be involved in conducting the Russian Seasons in Germany, including the Russian Museum, the Tretyakov Gallery, the Mariinsky Theater, the All-Russian Youth Orchestra under the direction of Yuri Bashmet, the Moscow Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra, theaters such as the Vakhtangov, "Helikon-Opera", "ET CETERA", "School of the modern play" and many others.

The opening of the "Russian Seasons" in Germany will take place on January 7, 2019 at the Berlin Philharmonic, where soloists of the opera troupe, choir and symphony orchestra of the Mariinsky Theater under the direction of the People's Artist of Russia, maestro Valery Gergiev will perform Tchaikovsky opera Iolanta. "We are already seeing a great interest in the upcoming Seasons from the German public, cultural figures and artists, as well as numerous Russian compatriots in Germany," noted Nechaev. According to him, the main goal of the festival "is to present the wealth and diversity of Russian culture to a foreign audience."

The Russian Seasons successfully debuted in 2017 in Japan. This year the festival was held in Italy. In 2019, the Seasons will be held in Germany. The Project was initiated by the Russian Government and the Ministry of Culture.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
This week in photos: Putin's news conference, Santa’s rowboat, Meghan’s nursing home visit
10
Festive season: Moscow streets get into holiday mood
11
This week in photos: Miss Universe contest, hole in Soyuz spacecraft, Strasbourg shooting
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
UN General Assembly votes down Russia-initiated draft resolution in support of INF Treaty
2
Legislator hails Pentagon chief’s resignation as positive sign for Russia
3
UK law enforcement halts cooperation with Russia on Browder case
4
Three Russians enter Forbes list of 2018 biggest billionaire winners
5
Russia to target any US missiles deployed in Europe after INF treaty terminated — Kremlin
6
Russia makes over 10 test launches of Tsirkon seaborne hypersonic missile
7
Russian cutting-edge frigate starts sea trials
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT