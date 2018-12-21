Cost of products to ring in New Year in Russia amounts to $90.20

MOSCOW, December 21. / TASS /. The cost of groceries necessary to set the New Year table has been assessed at 6,253 rubles ($90.20), a 1.6% rise year-on-year, the Russian Ministry of Agriculture said on Friday.

"According to calculations based on the account of price fluctuations of the current year and seasonal December dynamics, the average price in Russia for the New Year table for a family of four will be 6,253 rubles by the end of December, which is 1.6% higher than its value the same period last year. Thus, it is expected that the dynamics will be 2.5 times lower than the projected inflation, "the ministry said.

To estimate the value of food products in the pre-New Year period, Rosstat data was used, as well as the supply and demand volumes for the main products in the current year, including about 30 popular items such as meat, sausage, cheese, vegetables and fruits, caviar, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, sweets.

The Ministry of Agriculture also noted that the price of the traditional Russian salad with herring (herring under a fur coat) has remained virtually unchanged, and the products for the Russian salad ‘olivie’ for the whole family went up by 17 rubles, or about 6%.

Wine prices

The cost of Russian wine is stable and is at the level of 2017. "Production of Russian wine remains at a stable level, and sales of wine products are gradually increasing. According to the President of the Union of Viticulture and Winemakers of Russia Leonid Popovich the wine prices are at the same level as last year due to state support measures, over the past three years it has increased more than 5 times. In 2019, support will increase to 3 billion rubles compared with 1.4 billion rubles this year, he added.

Vegetable and fruit prices down

In turn, the executive director of the National Fruit and Vegetable Union, Alexander Gorkin, reported that consumer prices for greenhouse fruits and vegetables are lower this year than in the past, due to the increase in greenhouse production.

According to him, in the past year, farmers harvested 975 000 of greenhouse vegetables, and in 2018 the crop is expected at about 1.1 million tonnes. Positive dynamics is also observed in the production of fruits and berries. "Of course, this has a stabilizing effect on prices in the market," Gorkin said.

Stats

According to Rosstat, in the first decade of December 2018 comparing to December 2017, the price decreased for the following products: fresh cucumbers (-12.7%) and tomatoes (-10.2%), apples (-4.5% ). Prices for tea, potatoes and other goods remained at last year's level.