This week in photos: Putin's news conference, Santa’s rowboat, Meghan’s nursing home visit

People ice skate at the Grand Palais in Paris, December 17. The Grand Palais skating rink opens to the public during Christmas holidays and is the largest temporary ice rink created in France © AP Photo/Christophe Ena

A view of the Rio motor ship of the Togolese Republic stranded by a storm near Novorossiysk with 21 people aboard, December 19 © Vitaly Timkiv/TASS

A Thai nurse dresses newborns in Christmas Tree and Santa Claus costumes to celebrate the Christmas season at Paolo Memorial Hospital Chokchai 4 in Bangkok, December 21 © EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex visits the Royal Variety Charity's residential nursing and care home Brinsworth House, in Twickenham, south west London, December 18 © Geoff Pugh/Pool via AP

A man dressed as Santa Claus rowing along a lake during a Santa Run in Minsk, December 15 © Viktor Drachev/TASS Archive

A penguin dives in its pool in the zoo in Kronberg near Frankfurt, December 19 © AP Photo/Michael Probst

Artist perform during a presentation of 'Mas cerca de las Estrellas' (or Closer to the Stars), a holiday show performed by Italian art troupe Studio Festi, as part of Christmas celebrations at Bolivar square in Bogota, December 17 © EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

A Christmas tree of the TASS Russian news agency at the GUM Department Store, December 19 © Valery Sharifulin/TASS

New Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray of the Philippines jubilates as she is crowned by Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters of South Africa during the Miss Universe 2018 beauty pageant at Impact Arena in Bangkok, December 17 © EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

An aerial view of Lomonosov Bridge through the Fontanka River with light decoration for the incoming New Year and Orthodox Christmas celebrations in St.Petersburg, December 17 © AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky

