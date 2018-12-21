Russian Politics & Diplomacy
This week in photos: Putin's news conference, Santa’s rowboat, Meghan’s nursing home visit

Society & Culture
December 21, 17:17 UTC+3

The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

Russia's President Vladimir Putin hosts his annual end-of-year news conference at Moscow's World Trade Center, December 20
Russia's President Vladimir Putin hosts his annual end-of-year news conference at Moscow's World Trade Center, December 20
Russia's President Vladimir Putin hosts his annual end-of-year news conference at Moscow's World Trade Center, December 20
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
An aerial view of Lomonosov Bridge through the Fontanka River with light decoration for the incoming New Year and Orthodox Christmas celebrations in St.Petersburg, December 17
An aerial view of Lomonosov Bridge through the Fontanka River with light decoration for the incoming New Year and Orthodox Christmas celebrations in St.Petersburg, December 17
An aerial view of Lomonosov Bridge through the Fontanka River with light decoration for the incoming New Year and Orthodox Christmas celebrations in St.Petersburg, December 17
© AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky
New Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray of the Philippines jubilates as she is crowned by Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters of South Africa during the Miss Universe 2018 beauty pageant at Impact Arena in Bangkok, December 17
New Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray of the Philippines jubilates as she is crowned by Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters of South Africa during the Miss Universe 2018 beauty pageant at Impact Arena in Bangkok, December 17
New Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray of the Philippines jubilates as she is crowned by Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters of South Africa during the Miss Universe 2018 beauty pageant at Impact Arena in Bangkok, December 17
© EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY
A Christmas tree of the TASS Russian news agency at the GUM Department Store, December 19
A Christmas tree of the TASS Russian news agency at the GUM Department Store, December 19
A Christmas tree of the TASS Russian news agency at the GUM Department Store, December 19
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
St Paul's Cathedral choristers rehearse at St Paul's Cathedral in London, December 19
St Paul's Cathedral choristers rehearse at St Paul's Cathedral in London, December 19
St Paul's Cathedral choristers rehearse at St Paul's Cathedral in London, December 19
© EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
Artist perform during a presentation of 'Mas cerca de las Estrellas' (or Closer to the Stars), a holiday show performed by Italian art troupe Studio Festi, as part of Christmas celebrations at Bolivar square in Bogota, December 17
Artist perform during a presentation of 'Mas cerca de las Estrellas' (or Closer to the Stars), a holiday show performed by Italian art troupe Studio Festi, as part of Christmas celebrations at Bolivar square in Bogota, December 17
Artist perform during a presentation of 'Mas cerca de las Estrellas' (or Closer to the Stars), a holiday show performed by Italian art troupe Studio Festi, as part of Christmas celebrations at Bolivar square in Bogota, December 17
© EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA
A penguin dives in its pool in the zoo in Kronberg near Frankfurt, December 19
A penguin dives in its pool in the zoo in Kronberg near Frankfurt, December 19
A penguin dives in its pool in the zoo in Kronberg near Frankfurt, December 19
© AP Photo/Michael Probst
A man dressed as Santa Claus rowing along a lake during a Santa Run in Minsk, December 15
A man dressed as Santa Claus rowing along a lake during a Santa Run in Minsk, December 15
A man dressed as Santa Claus rowing along a lake during a Santa Run in Minsk, December 15
© Viktor Drachev/TASS Archive
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex visits the Royal Variety Charity's residential nursing and care home Brinsworth House, in Twickenham, south west London, December 18
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex visits the Royal Variety Charity's residential nursing and care home Brinsworth House, in Twickenham, south west London, December 18
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex visits the Royal Variety Charity's residential nursing and care home Brinsworth House, in Twickenham, south west London, December 18
© Geoff Pugh/Pool via AP
A Thai nurse dresses newborns in Christmas Tree and Santa Claus costumes to celebrate the Christmas season at Paolo Memorial Hospital Chokchai 4 in Bangkok, December 21
A Thai nurse dresses newborns in Christmas Tree and Santa Claus costumes to celebrate the Christmas season at Paolo Memorial Hospital Chokchai 4 in Bangkok, December 21
A Thai nurse dresses newborns in Christmas Tree and Santa Claus costumes to celebrate the Christmas season at Paolo Memorial Hospital Chokchai 4 in Bangkok, December 21
© EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
A view of the Rio motor ship of the Togolese Republic stranded by a storm near Novorossiysk with 21 people aboard, December 19
A view of the Rio motor ship of the Togolese Republic stranded by a storm near Novorossiysk with 21 people aboard, December 19
A view of the Rio motor ship of the Togolese Republic stranded by a storm near Novorossiysk with 21 people aboard, December 19
© Vitaly Timkiv/TASS
People ice skate at the Grand Palais in Paris, December 17. The Grand Palais skating rink opens to the public during Christmas holidays and is the largest temporary ice rink created in France
People ice skate at the Grand Palais in Paris, December 17. The Grand Palais skating rink opens to the public during Christmas holidays and is the largest temporary ice rink created in France
People ice skate at the Grand Palais in Paris, December 17. The Grand Palais skating rink opens to the public during Christmas holidays and is the largest temporary ice rink created in France
© AP Photo/Christophe Ena
Vladimir Putin's annual end-of-year news conference, Santa Claus rowing on a lake in Minsk, Meghan Markle visiting care home and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS

