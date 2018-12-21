Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Wife of US-jailed Russian pilot Yaroshenko hopes for his deportation in 2019

Society & Culture
December 21, 3:19 UTC+3 ROSTOV-ON-DON

She maintains contact with Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova and Yaroshenko’s US lawyer

Viktoria Yaroshenko

Viktoria Yaroshenko

© Mikhail Pochuyev/TASS

ROSTOV-ON-DON, December 20. /TASS/. The wife of Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who is serving a 20-year sentence in a US prison, believes that his extradition to Russia is possible next year.

"When a resident of other country serves half of his prison sentence [in the United States], he can be deported to his homeland. In our case, half of the sentence was served in November. There is hope," Viktoria Yaroshenko said.

The jailed pilot’s wife also hopes that new opportunities for Yaroshenko’s release may emerge next year. She maintains contact with Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova and Yaroshenko’s US lawyer. Russian diplomats are also trying to help.

Yaroshenko case

Konstantin Yaroshenko was convicted in the United States in September 2011 and sentenced to 20 years in prison. The pilot was clandestinely transferred to the United States from Liberia, where he had been arrested in May 2010. Agents of the US Drug Enforcement Administration operating under cover allegedly exposed Yaroshenko’s criminal intention to transport a large batch of cocaine. He pleaded innocent, described his arrest as a set-up and said all charges against him were fabricated.

Until recently, Yaroshenko had been serving out his sentence at the Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution, but in mid-June he was first transferred to a transit prison in Brooklyn, New York, and then to the current Danbury prison, which holds more than 1,400 inmates.

Russia has repeatedly requested the United States to extradite Yaroshenko.

