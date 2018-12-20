Putin tells young interviewer about his New Year wish, desired gift

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with a 17-year-old volunteer, Regina Tarpieva, what wish he would make on the New Year night and what gift he would like to receive.

In early December, Putin attended a forum of Russian volunteers where he was briefed on the Dream With Me project that fulfils wishes of seriously ill children. Among them was Regina Tarpieva, who dreams about becoming a journalist and doing an interview with an interesting person. Putin promised his help and on Thursday, he himself gave an interview to the teenager after his annual end-of-the-year news conference.

Regina asked the president about his New Year wish.

"My wish is very simple: let all wishes be fulfilled," Putin answered.

The president said that the question about a New Year gift was not easy.

"The best present might be an assertion that the year we have lived together alongside the entire country would be positive and that we, despite numerous difficulties, have not just overcome them but have created conditions for our country’s further serious growth and for the support to people in need, so that we can be sure we are moving in the right direction," Putin said.

According to the president, it is the most important for each to realize that a year has not passed in vain, that the right path has been chosen, and that assigned goals have been achieved.

"The same for me," he said.

"The New Year’s has always been an anticipation of a fairy tale, of a miracle. I wish that leaning on achievements of bygone times, including the outgoing year, we would have solid grounds not to reckon on a fairy tale but that we would make further steps improving our country’s life, that this New Year would set an optimistic tune for us, that it would be happy and prosperous for everyone - for you, for your family and for all," the president said in conclusion.