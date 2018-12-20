Putin prefers classical music to heavy metal

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he prefers classical music to heavy metal in an interview taken on the outcomes of his annual press conference.

"Heavy metal is hard for me to understand, it’s quite difficult, although any type of music can be pleasant, if it is made with talent, it should awaken some positive emotions. I also like modern music, as well as the so-called popular classical music, but not very difficult music, as you would have to be a very experienced listener. But I love listening to traditional classical pieces by world’s favorite artists," Putin told 17-year-old Regina Parpiyeva, whose dream was to interview the president. The Russian leader listed Tchaikovsky, Schubert, Mozart, Liszt, Chopin, Beethoven and Brahms among his favorite composers.

At the beginning of December, Putin visited a volunteer forum in Russia and acquainted himslef with the stands on charity projects. The volunteers told the president about the Dream With Me project, which is aimed at fulfilling the dreams of children with serious illnesses. Regina’s dream to interview the president was among the children’s wishes Putin promised to fulfill. The Russian leader organized an interview with the girl on the RT channel.