Putin pledges to support positive online content on Internet

December 20, 15:53 UTC+3

According to the president, presentation of information on the Internet is becoming more balanced

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the government supports the creation of positive online content on Runet and pledged that this support will be continued, he said at an annual end-of-the-year news conference on Thursday.

Over 60% of Russians use Internet every day, research shows

When asked about a program in support of positive online content on the Internet, like the support to similar content in films and on television, Putin answered: "Yes, that’s right. It should be done and we are doing this."

"We have grants, I do not remember how many, but there are worth hundreds of millions of rubles," Putin said. "They are grants related to the content. Overall, we allocate somehow about 400 million for this purpose. We do this and will keep doing so."

The president noted that he tries to keep an eye on the information field. According to him, presentation of information on the Internet is becoming more balanced.

