Putin says desecration of state symbols in Internet should be punishable

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Those who desecrate state symbols in the Internet should be held accountable, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the annual news conference on Thursday.

"If there is responsibility outside the Internet, it should be also in the Internet. How does behavior in the Internet differ from the one beyond the Internet’s borders? This is the same society, moreover, the Internet has reached all spheres of our life. So I see nothing special here," the president said.

The Russian president recalled that there is responsibility for desecrating flags and other state symbols nearly in all countries.

"People should respect their country and there are rules, which need to be observed everywhere," he said.