Patriarch Kirill cautions Local Churches against recognizing 'unification council' in Kiev

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia has called on the primates of the Local Orthodox Churches cautioning them against recognizing the results of the so-called unification council held in Kiev, which made a decision to create a new church in Ukraine. The statement to this effect was posted on the Moscow Patriarchate’s website on Thursday.

"I urge you and the entirety of [your] Holy Church not to recognize the newly-founded pseudo church and avoid communication with it," the patriarch noted.