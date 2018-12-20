Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Patriarch Kirill cautions Local Churches against recognizing 'unification council' in Kiev

December 20, 12:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia has called on the primates of the Local Orthodox Churches cautioning them against recognizing the results of the so-called unification council held in Kiev, which made a decision to create a new church in Ukraine. The statement to this effect was posted on the Moscow Patriarchate’s website on Thursday.

"I urge you and the entirety of [your] Holy Church not to recognize the newly-founded pseudo church and avoid communication with it," the patriarch noted.

