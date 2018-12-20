Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian Emergencies Ministry sends humanitarian convoy with New Year presents to Donbass

Society & Culture
December 20, 8:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The convoy will deliver over 400 tonnes of humanitarian cargo to Donbass residents

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry has sent the 84th humanitarian convoy with New Year presents to Donbass, the ministry's press service told TASS on Thursday.

"Trucks of the Russian Emergencies Ministry's 84th convoy left the Donskoy Rescue Center in the Rostov Region and are heading for the Russian-Ukrainian border," the press service said adding that before the border, the convoy will divide into two parts - one for Donetsk and one for Lugansk.

The convoy will deliver over 400 tonnes of humanitarian cargo to Donbass residents, including baby food, medical equipment, medicine, and New Year presents.

This will be the last humanitarian convoy for Donbass this year. The Russian Emergencies Ministry has been providing humanitarian assistance to south-eastern Ukraine since August 2014. Since then, over 79,000 tonnes of humanitarian cargo were delivered to Donbass.

Ukraine crisis Eastern Ukraine
