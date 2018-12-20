Information war in the world ongoing on several fronts — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that the information war in the world is ongoing on several fronts.

"This is most likely a war, a war on several fronts," Peskov told Rossiya 24 TV channel.

He said the situation in the United States serves as an example of this, as "the war is underway there between the US president and the media." The information war is ongoing in other countries as well, where, for instance, "the president is fighting against RT," he added. "Isn't it war not to allow media into the presidential palace?" Peskov wondered, referencing the incident when representatives of the Russian media were not allowed into the Elysee Palace in Paris.

"When the media are distributing lies - not just accidental lies, but deliberate, fabricated lies - it is often against our country. When the media use their power to harm us, to demonize our country - isn't this war? This is war," Peskov said. "When everything the Russian side is trying to explain at different levels is interpreted in a way that leads to further exacerbation of Russophobia - isn't it war? It is war," he added.

Another manifestation of the information war is the proliferation of fake news, "when the whole international community cannot decide on how to deal with them," Peskov continued. "This happens everywhere. We need to admit that it happens in our country as well. How do we fight it? We live in an era when information is distributed at the speed of light, when there is no time for analyzing things, and the main task is to distribute infromation as fast as possible. Speed is achieved at the expense of quality, but what should we do with that?" he wondered.

Peskov said that cyber security represents another serious problem. "We don't know, and no other country knows [how to ensure cyber security]. By the way, Russia offers everyone to cooperate in this sphere, to discuss together possible solutation and ways to understand the substance of new media in the new age of information. They refuse," Peskov said adding that "it is more beneficial to demonize Russians instead.".