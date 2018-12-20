Putin cannot afford a single day off — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot affort to have at least one full day of rest since his schedule for the holidays is always unpredictable, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"The president does not have days off in the traditional understanding. I think that the president cannot even afford a single full day of rest because he is still getting documents, the country is still living. It's freezing in one place, and really hot in another <...> there are transport disruptions, and sometimes the international situation is developing not in the way one would want it to," Peskov explained noting that "this does not stop night or day."

"That's how it is. The president cannot afford to have a week-long New Year celebration," Peskov concluded.