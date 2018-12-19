Russia to deliver over 400 tons of humanitarian aid to Donbass before New Year

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry has finished the formation of the 84th humanitarian aid convoy for the Donetsk and Lugansk Regions. The ministry’s press service informed TASS that in the lead up to the New Year, they would deliver 400 tons of humanitarian aid.

"In the run-up to the New Year, the convoy will deliver over 400 tons of humanitarian aid to Donbass residents, where, besides children’s food packages, medicine and medical equipment, the humanitarian convoy’s vehicles are carrying over 60 tons of New Year presents," the agency’s source said.

According to the source, the Donbass humanitarian mission began in August 2014, and since then, they have achieved significant milestones. "The Donetsk and Lugansk Regions’ residents in need have received the most necessary survival items - food, medicine, basic necessities," the ministry concluded.