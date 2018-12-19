Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Court rules to block Navalny’s website

Society & Culture
December 19, 12:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A court has upheld the Russian media watchdog’s request to block blogger Alexei Navalny’s website named "Smart Vote"

Share
1 pages in this article
Alexei Navalny

Alexei Navalny

© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

Read also
Alexey Navalny

Russia violated opposition figure Navalny’s rights, ECHR rules

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Moscow’s Tagansky District Court has upheld the Russian media watchdog’s request to block blogger Alexei Navalny’s website named "Smart Vote" over a violation of rules for collecting users' personal data, the court’s press service told TASS.

"The court upheld the watchdog’s request and the website has been blocked," Court Spokesperson Yulia Sukhinina said.

The media watchdog earlier requested the court block access not only to the 2019.vote website but to its possible mirror locations as well.

Navalny launched the Smart Vote project in late November 2018.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Festive season: Moscow streets get into holiday mood
11
This week in photos: Miss Universe contest, hole in Soyuz spacecraft, Strasbourg shooting
18
Miss Universe National Costume pageant flaunts eye-catching, extravagant outfits
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Pentagon confirms US pulls out troops from Syria
2
US introduces sanctions against 18 Russians, four Russian information resources
3
US starts pulling forces out of Syria
4
Putin: Russia’s advanced weapons will make those accustomed to militarist rhetoric think
5
Russia increases investment in US government bonds to $14.6 bln in October - US Treasury
6
Russia to deem next passage of Ukrainian ships through Kerch Strait ‘a provocation’
7
Russian nuclear-powered missile cruiser enters Barents Sea for combat training missions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT