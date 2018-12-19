Court rules to block Navalny’s website

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Moscow’s Tagansky District Court has upheld the Russian media watchdog’s request to block blogger Alexei Navalny’s website named "Smart Vote" over a violation of rules for collecting users' personal data, the court’s press service told TASS.

"The court upheld the watchdog’s request and the website has been blocked," Court Spokesperson Yulia Sukhinina said.

The media watchdog earlier requested the court block access not only to the 2019.vote website but to its possible mirror locations as well.

Navalny launched the Smart Vote project in late November 2018.