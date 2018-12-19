Diplomats seeking to visit Russian national detained in Lithuania

VILNIUS, December 19. /TASS/. Diplomats from the Russian embassy in Lithuania are seeking to visit Russian national Valery Ivanov, who was detained in the country’s capital of Vilnius on Tuesday, Ambassador Alexander Udaltsov told TASS on Wednesday.

"We are trying to make sure that our diplomats are allowed to visit the detained Russian citizen, all the necessary requests have been sent," he said. The ambassador pointed out that a lawyer had already visited Ivanov. "We also intend to meet with the investigator," Udaltsov said.

The 71-year-old Ivanov, who comes from the Lithuanian city of Kaunas, is a famous columnist. He wrote on Facebook on Tuesday that "several men carrying no identification are trying to enter" his apartment. "I don’t know what I am persecuted for and what will happen to me now," he added.

In late Soviet years, Ivanov a Russian-Lithuanian-Polish organization Unity, which called for preserving the Soviet Union. A Lithuanian court sentenced him to three years in prison for his political activities, which had been labeled as anti-state. After serving out his sentence, Ivanov wrote a book called Lithuanian Prison.