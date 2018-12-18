Russian emergency services save over 9 million lives in cooperation with UN over 25 years

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The Russian emergency services and the UN have carried out 430 joint rescue and humanitarian operations in the last 25 years, as a result of which they have saved 9 million people, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s press service informed TASS on Thursday. This statement came on the outcomes of the meeting of Russian Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev and UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock.

"In a quarter of a century, the emergencies ministry has carried out over 430 operations abroad, including rescue missions, mine-clearing, medical assistance via air-mobile hospitals, evacuation of the injured, and fighting wildfires. The Russian humanitarian aid covers about 140 states, and the number of lives saved has surpassed 9 million people," the Emergencies Ministry noted.

Currently, the ministry delivers humanitarian cargo to the regions of Syria affected by war. In cooperation with the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Emergencies Ministry has started to develop a project of post-war recuperation of Syria’s infrastructure and support of the Syrian population. "We hope that the significant scientific, technological and operative potential of the Russian Emergencies Ministry will be relevant to the work of the structure headed by you and its partner organizations," Zinichev addressed Lowcock.