Last flight with Pearl River tourists from China to Russia will be made on December 21

Society & Culture
December 18, 18:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The flight’s details are now being finalized

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The last flight to carry tourists of the Pearl River tour operator from the Chinese island of Hainan to Russia will be made on December 21, the Tourpomosch association said in a statement. The tourists will be carried to the city of Khabarovsk in Russia’s Far East.

"Please note that tomorrow (on December 19) the last evacuation flight to Moscow will take place. The last evacuation flight to Khabarovsk will take place on December 21. The flight’s details are now being finalized," the association said.

The tourists, who need emergency evacuation, should contact the representatives of the host country in order to be put on the list, the association stressed.

The return of tourists from Hainan was supposed to end on December 19, but this process is delayed, because the Chinese authorities have not yet agreed on the last evacuation flight, which was supposed to follow to Khabarovsk, Alexander Osaulenko, head of the association, told TASS earlier on Tuesday.

 

Conflict with Pearl River

 

On December 12, Russia’s Federal Tourism Agency excluded Pearl River from the federal register of tour operators after the company had failed to fulfil its obligations to tourists under contracts.

On December 7, the Russian air carrier IrAero (based in Irkutsk) informed that it suspends the flight program to the cities of Haikou and Sanya and to the Island of Hainan because of debts of the tour operator Pearl River totaling about $2.3 mln.

Pearl River, which opened its office in Russia last year, said the company had no debts, and the departures were delayed due to breakdown of planes.

The exact number of tourists in the Pearl River company in China was unknown because it turned out that the tour operator had sent some tourists there without a return ticket. The passengers only had a return flight receipt that had no legal force.

Currently, the Turpomosch association is evacuating the tourists who have no return tickets. The flights to Russia are paid from the association reserve fund.

