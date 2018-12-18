Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Court sentences teenager who attacked schoolchildren to 9 years behind bars

Society & Culture
December 18, 13:52 UTC+3 PERM

A court in the Urals has sentenced a teenager who attacked schoolchildren and a teacher in January, injuring 15 pupils, to 9 years and 8 months in a prison

PERM, December 18. /TASS/. A District Court in Perm in the Urals has sentenced a teenager who attacked schoolchildren and a teacher at school No. 127 in January, injuring 15 pupils, to 9 years and 8 months in a prison, TASS reports from the courtroom.

Knife fight at Russian school leaves 15 wounded

"To find the suspect guilty and sentence him to 9 years and 8 months in a prison," the judge read out the verdict, noting that the convict would serve his term in the juvenile correctional facility.

The incident occurred on January 15, 2018. According to the investigators, the tenth-from pupil and his underage acquaintance came to the school with knives. As they entered the class of fourth-form pupils, they inflicted numerous knife injuries on the children and their teacher, after which they wounded each other. A total of 15 people were injured and 12 of them were hospitalized.

The investigation of the case against the second teenager who took part in the knife attack continues. The medical examination commission has found him insane.

