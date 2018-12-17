South Ossetia to invite observers from Syria to parliamentary election

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Syrian parliamentary members will be invited as observers for the parliamentary election in South Ossetia, Chairman of the parliamentary Committee for Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Activity Igor Kochiyev told TASS on Monday.

The election to the supreme legislative body of the republic is scheduled for the summer of 2019.

"We always invite our colleagues as observers, when elections are held in the republic. We will send invitations to parliamentary members of the Syrian Arab Republic so that they could participate as observers. We also plan to sign an agreement with Syria at the interparliamentary level and establish closer ties between our parliaments," Kochiyev said.

Kochiyev added that the official invitations to take part in the 2019 parliamentary election as observers will be sent to other countries as well. "We will definitely send invitations to the Federation Council and the State Duma. Invitations will also be sent to our colleagues from Abkhazia, as well as other states we are cooperating with," the parliamentary member added.

South Ossetia’s parliament consists of one chamber of 34 members. The members are elected under a single-seat territorial election system for a five-year term. After the last election on June 8, 2014, four political parties entered the parliament: United Ossetia (20 members), People’s Unity (six), People’s Party (four) and Nykhas (four).