Taimyr’s university begins unique bachelor’s degree program

TASS, December 17. The only university on the Taimyr Peninsula (the Krasnoyarsk Region) - the Norilsk State Industrial Institute - launched a special training program, based on requests from a future employer - the Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel). The Institute’s Acting Head Dmitry Dubrov told TASS about the program and about the plans to open a master degree program and to have new disciplines.

The Norilsk State Industrial Institute was established in 1961. Currently, it teaches more than 3,200 students, and further professional education programs are taught to more than 8,000 specialists. Though the Institute is not big and it as yet does not participate in prestigious ratings, his graduates include, for example, Russia’s Minister of Energy Alexander Novak, the World Energy Council’s Vice Chairman Oleg Budargin or the Altai Region’s Governor Viktor Tomenko.

"We were thinking how within the bachelor’s program’s four-years term we could train specialists to fit the requirements and certain positions, and we decided that the professional training should be at a different location [at the company’s enterprise, where the graduate will work in future]," he said. "From this year, we have begun a program of additional professional training at the bachelor’s program’s last year."

Human resources

In 2018, the Institute began the unique bachelor’s program jointly with Nornickel’s Norilsknickelremont. At the fourth year, some subjects are taught at the Institute, and some - at Nornickel’s enterprises.

The program is based on the research, which had revealed what knowledge or skills the Institute’s graduates lacked when they began working at Nornickel’s enterprises. One of the new programs is an experimental direction at the Electric Energy and Automatization direction.

According to the Institute’s official, two in three graduates begin working at Nornickel, thus satisfying 25% of the company’s demand in human resources. "Nornickel has a program dubbed Professional Start," he told TASS. "If a student joins it, he or she receives certain preferences - longer paid-for practice periods, an option for a corporate allowance and the 100% employment."

Later on, he continued, similar programs will be available for graduates not only from the Taimyr Institute, but from other universities, too. "Since we provide for only a quarter of the company’s demand in specialists, then the remaining 75% have graduated from other universities, and, probably, they would have to undergo "adjustment" for the enterprises," he said.

New directions and how to attract students

From 2018, the Norilsk Industrial Institute becomes the only university working in the city - the last "mainland" university’s branch (of the Leningrad State University), will not continue enrollment and plans to close. The Norilsk Institute teaches specialists in metallurgy, mining, construction, mechanisms, electric energy, computing, economy, management. However, it does not have humanitarian, pedagogical or medical directions.

"People are interested in directions like journalism, culture, state and municipal management, legal sciences, that is the directions we do not have; medical and pedagogical directions are a separate story," the Institute’s acting head continued. "Our region has a program to attract those rare specialists; we have even additional investments in this program for 2019."

The Institute could train future teachers - earlier, there used to be a branch of Krasnoyarsk’s State Pedagogical University, and some teachers still live there. Besides, school teachers on Taimyr often develop sciences and receive scientific degrees.

As for the medical direction, the situation is more complicated, he said. However, there are resources to organize two departments. "More than 15 people with scientific degrees in medicine live in this city, and if we unite them and add more teachers, we could organize two departments, which could become basic for the local healthcare organizations," he continued. "Such basic departments could train specialists for target positions."

In addition to new directions, the Institute plans to open in 2019-2020 master’s programs in electric energy, construction, mechanisms, later on - in metallurgy, economics and mining. "Master’s degree programs are a small step towards sciences, and this is what exists next to us - Nornickel has a huge number of tasks in research and design, on which master’s degree students could work," he told TASS.