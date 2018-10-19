Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Steven Seagal eyes wine production in southern Russian region

Society & Culture
October 19, 16:14 UTC+3 KRASNODAR

Actor Steven Seagal was granted Russian citizenship in November 2016

Steven Seagal

Steven Seagal

KRASNODAR, October 19. /TASS/. Hollywood actor Steven Seagal has responded with interest to an offer to start his own winery business in the Russian southern Krasnodar region (known as Kuban) and to develop the film industry, Regional Governor Veniamin Kondratyev wrote on Twitter on Friday.

"We chatted over a cup of tea [with Steven Seagal]," he wrote. "Steven liked the idea of opening his own winery in Kuban, of making wine and of developing the film industry. There is just one small thing left: to get started."

Seagal was earlier reported to attend a business forum that started work in Krasnodar on Thursday. At a meeting with the actor, discussion revolved around Seagal’s registration as a Russian individual entrepreneur on August 20, 2018.

Seagal vowed to renovate the film industry so as to raise the movie production and the film industry itself to an international level. Asked what is needed for this purpose in the Krasnodar Region, he answered that first, permission from the governor and then money and infrastructure.

The actor is convinced that it is comfortable to do business in Russia.

Born in the United States, actor Steven Seagal was granted Russian citizenship in November 2016. He often comes to Russia, repeatedly expressing his affection for the country. This summer, Seagal was appointed by Russia’s Foreign Ministry as a special representative for Russian-US humanitarian ties.

