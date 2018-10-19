This week in photos: tragedy in Crimea, floods in France and sailboats in Italy

Models backstage before a catwalk show as part of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow, October 16 © Sergei Bobylev/TASS

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Russia's President Vladimir Putin drive an Aurus car at the Sochi Autodrom racing circuit, October 17 © Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

US actor Steven Seagal gives an aikido masterclass at Fili Sports Complex; the event is part of the 1st International Budo Festival, "Aikido and Wing Chun", organised by Aikido Aikikai Federation of Russia, October 13 © Artyom Geodakyan/TASS

Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex take part in a 'Fluro Friday' session run by OneWave, a local surfing community group raising awareness for mental health and wellbeing, at Bondi Beach in Sydney, October 19 © EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS

A polar bear blows bubbles as he dives in the water at its enclosure during warm late summer weather at the zoo in Gelsenkirchen, October 16 © AP Photo/Martin Meissner

The 'Victory Lighthouse' overlooks hundreds of sailing boats as they crowd the Gulf of Trieste at the start of the 50th edition of the traditional 'Autumn Cup - Barcolana' regatta in Trieste, October 14 © EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

A soldier from Pakistan Anti-Narcotics Force torches a pile of narcotics during a ceremony to burn piles of hashish, in Peshawar, October 16 © EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB

People at the site of the shooting and explosion at the Kerch technical college, Crimea, October 17 © Yekaterina Keizo/TASS

Damaged cars are pictured the day after floods hit the town of Trebes, southern France, October 16 © AP Photo/Fred Lancelot

A ceremony to welcome Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia outside the All Saints Church in Minsk, October 14 © Viktor Drachev/TASS

Kerch college shooting, floods in southern France, sailing regatta in the Gulf of Trieste and other photographs of the week. The world in pictures in a photo gallery by TASS