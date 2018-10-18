Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Within Temptation to play a show in Moscow presenting new album "Resist"

Society & Culture
October 18, 19:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The St. Petersburg show is scheduled for October 19

Sharon den Adel

Sharon den Adel

© EPA/PAUL BERGEM

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Dutch symphonic metal rockers Within Temptation will present their new album "Resist" on stage of the Adrenaline Stadium club in Moscow on Thursday night.

On October 19 the band will perform at the A2 Green Concert club in St. Petersburg.

"We always had a very warm welcome here in Russia. That is why we always liked playing here," the band’s guitarist Rudd Jolie said at a press conference in TASS on the eve of the show in Moscow.

"We have done four shows so far. We started in Krasnoyarsk. Than we visited Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg, Kransoyarsk and yesterday we played in Nizhni Novgorod," he said.

In turn, Within Temptation’s singer Sharon den Adel stressed that the band has very devoted fans in Russia.

"We know we have a very fanatic (in a positive way) fan club (in Russia) and they always do flesh mobs. They do not do it anywhere else only in Russia," the singer said.

In this tour the band plays five songs from the forthcoming album.

"There will be 10 songs on it (the album - TASS). It was recorded in a very short time. We had a lot of inspiration," Sharon den Adel said talking about the group’s new release.

According to Jolie, the search for a new guitar sound was the main challenge in making this new record.

"We spent almost two weeks in studio trying to come up with not quite metal like guitar sound. We tried to stay away a little bit from that," the guitarist said.

Within Temptation was founded in 1996 the Netherlands by guitarist Robert Westerholt and vocalist Sharon den Adel. The group’s discography includes 6 studio albums, the release of the new album "Resist" is scheduled for December 14, 2018.

