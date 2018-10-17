Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Days of Moscow Culture begin in Japanese capital

Society & Culture
October 17, 6:34 UTC+3 TOKYO

As part of the event, the square adjacent to Akasaka Sacas will host Festival Moscow

TOKYO, October 17. /TASS/. The Days of Moscow Culture festival opened at the Akasaka Sacas commercial complex in Tokyo on Wednesday as part of the cross-year of Russian and Japanese culture, a TASS correspondent reported.

"Although normally we are thousands of kilometers away from each other, we will become a lot closer on those days and will have a chance to enjoy the culture of great Russia," head of the Moscow City Foreign Economic and International Relations Department Sergei Cherenmin said during the opening ceremony.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin described the Days of Moscow in Tokyo as "one of the key events" of the Russian-Japanese cross year of culture and wished all visitors to have fun and enjoy the festival together with Russians.

As part of the event, the square adjacent to Akasaka Sacas will host Festival Moscow, during which visitors will have a chance to try traditional Russian food and take a look at the photo exhibition about Moscow.

All visitors of the square are greeted by iconic Russian cartoon characters: Crocodile Gena and Cheburashka, and Wolf and Hare from the ‘Well, Just You Wait’ animated series.

Following a meeting in April 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced that Russia and Japan would hold a year of bilateral cultural exchange in 2018. This event is to include about 120 events in the sphere of politics, economy and culture.

