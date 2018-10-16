Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Holy Fire to be brought to Russia after Constantinople ties cut — Russian Orthodox Church

Society & Culture
October 16, 15:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On Monday, the Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church said full communion with the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople was no longer possible

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Dan Balilty

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. There will be no difficulties with delivering the Holy Fire from Jerusalem to Russia during Orthodox Easter. However, after the rupture of all relations with the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, the arrival of sacred items from that Church in Russia will hardly be possible in the near future, spokesman for Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, Priest Alexander Volkov, told TASS on Tuesday.

Read also
Archbishop Clement

Constantinople unleashing havoc between local Orthodox Churches, Ukrainian clergy says

"Bringing sacred items is an act performed by a joint agreement between the two Churches or their individual dioceses. I doubt that one can talk about such agreements with regard to the Church of Constantinople, while there will be no difficulties with other Churches. The Holy Fire is brought from Jerusalem, from the Patriarch of Jerusalem. There is no connection whatsoever with the situation between the Moscow and Constantinople Patriarchates," he said.

On Monday, the Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church said full communion with the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople was no longer possible. The move came in response to Constantinople’s decision to grant independence to the Ukrainian Church and revoke the 1686 decision to transfer the Kiev Metropolitanate under the Moscow Patriarchate’s jurisdiction.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
This week in photos: high heels for $17 million, first baby at UN and iPhone XS lines
10
TASS captures Altai's mesmerizing beauty to mark World Tourism Day
12
Paris Fashion Week opens with models walking on water, strutting on the runway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Two Caspian flotilla missile corvettes return to Russia from Mediterranean Sea
2
Holy Fire to be brought to Russia after Constantinople ties cut — Russian Orthodox Church
3
Russia’s Lavrov meets with Henry Kissinger at UN
4
Sting says no to VIP sections at his Russian concerts, says organizer
5
Putin notes gov't, Central Bank efforts on maintaining stability of financial market
6
Russian Embassy in London says Bellingcat may be linked to special services
7
Russian, Iranian ministers discussed oil production recovery within OPEC+ deal framework
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT