Kremlin concerned over severed ties between Russian Orthodox Church and Constantinople

Society & Culture
October 16, 15:00 UTC+3
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The Kremlin voices concern over severed relations between the Russian Orthodox Church and Constantinople and hopes that the interests of the Russian clergy will be honored, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Certainly, we are watching very carefully and with great concern how relations between the Russian Orthodox Church and the Ecumenical Patriarchate are developing. This arouses our concerns," Peskov told reporters.

"We hope that still common sense will prevail but at the same time we certainly hope that all interests of the Russian Orthodox Church will be honored," Peskov stressed.

