Leaves of gold: Autumn decorates Russia with plethora of colors

Society & Culture
October 16, 17:56 UTC+3

See the images of the best places to enjoy the season’s foliage and Russia’s autumn colors

Tree branches covered with yellow leaves hanging over a pond at the Tsarskoye Selo museum estate, outside St. Petersburg
Tree branches covered with yellow leaves hanging over a pond at the Tsarskoye Selo museum estate, outside St. Petersburg
Tree branches covered with yellow leaves hanging over a pond at the Tsarskoye Selo museum estate, outside St. Petersburg
© Sergei Konkov/TASS
Feeding a great tit at the Tsarskoye Selo museum estate, outside St. Petersburg
Feeding a great tit at the Tsarskoye Selo museum estate, outside St. Petersburg
Feeding a great tit at the Tsarskoye Selo museum estate, outside St. Petersburg
© Sergei Konkov/TASS
An orange maple leaf in the Kolomenskoye historical and nature reserve museum in Moscow
An orange maple leaf in the Kolomenskoye historical and nature reserve museum in Moscow
An orange maple leaf in the Kolomenskoye historical and nature reserve museum in Moscow
© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS
Rosa Khutor ski resort located in Krasnaya Polyana, Sochi
Rosa Khutor ski resort located in Krasnaya Polyana, Sochi
Rosa Khutor ski resort located in Krasnaya Polyana, Sochi
© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS
Children collecting fallen maple leaves in Moscow
Children collecting fallen maple leaves in Moscow
Children collecting fallen maple leaves in Moscow
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Ruins of the main house and a terrace in the 19th-century estate formerly owned by the Pashkov Family in the village of Vetoshkino, Nizhny Novgorod region
Ruins of the main house and a terrace in the 19th-century estate formerly owned by the Pashkov Family in the village of Vetoshkino, Nizhny Novgorod region
Ruins of the main house and a terrace in the 19th-century estate formerly owned by the Pashkov Family in the village of Vetoshkino, Nizhny Novgorod region
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS
An aerial image of Mikhailovsky Castle, Mikhailovsky Garden, the Summer Garden and the Field of Mars, the Fontanka River and the Moika River in central St Petersburg
An aerial image of Mikhailovsky Castle, Mikhailovsky Garden, the Summer Garden and the Field of Mars, the Fontanka River and the Moika River in central St Petersburg
An aerial image of Mikhailovsky Castle, Mikhailovsky Garden, the Summer Garden and the Field of Mars, the Fontanka River and the Moika River in central St Petersburg
© Anton Vaganov/TASS
A woman walking in the Botanical Garden in Moscow
A woman walking in the Botanical Garden in Moscow
A woman walking in the Botanical Garden in Moscow
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
Moscow City skyscrapers
Moscow City skyscrapers
Moscow City skyscrapers
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
A worker using a leaf blower in street in Moscow
A worker using a leaf blower in street in Moscow
A worker using a leaf blower in street in Moscow
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
A girl seen in Luzhnetskaya Embankment in Moscow
A girl seen in Luzhnetskaya Embankment in Moscow
A girl seen in Luzhnetskaya Embankment in Moscow
© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS
A woman selling apples at the Sergei Yesenin State Museum-Reserve in the village of Konstantinovo, Ryazan region
A woman selling apples at the Sergei Yesenin State Museum-Reserve in the village of Konstantinovo, Ryazan region
A woman selling apples at the Sergei Yesenin State Museum-Reserve in the village of Konstantinovo, Ryazan region
© Alexander Ryumin/TASS
TASS has collected outstanding photos capturing the beauty of autumn. See the images of the best places to enjoy the season’s foliage and Russia’s autumn colors

