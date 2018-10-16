Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies from cancer aged 65

Society & Culture
October 16, 2:46 UTC+3 NEW YORK

In October Allen revealed that he started treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, the same type of cancer he was treated for in 2009

Share
1 pages in this article
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen

© EPA/ANDREW GOMBERT

NEW YORK, October 16. /TASS/. Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen died from cancer aged 65, his Vulcan Inc. company said in a statement on Monday.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Paul Allen, our founder and noted technologist, philanthropist, community builder, musician and supporter of the arts," the company said. Allen died from complication of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in Seattle.

In October Allen revealed that he started treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, the same type of cancer he was treated for in 2009.

Paul Allen co-founded Microsoft together with Bill Gates in 1975. He had to leave the company after he was diagnosed with lymphoma for the first time.

In the latest Forbes list of billionaires published in March, Allen occupied the 44th position with around $20.5 billion.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
This week in photos: high heels for $17 million, first baby at UN and iPhone XS lines
10
TASS captures Altai's mesmerizing beauty to mark World Tourism Day
12
Paris Fashion Week opens with models walking on water, strutting on the runway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Part of Euphrates bank in Syria controlled by militants — Russian reconciliation center
2
Russia’s Pacific Fleet wraps up visit to South Korea
3
Two Syrian servicemen killed in militants’ shelling in Latakia - reconciliation center
4
Russian ruble free floating ‘only on paper,’ Accounts Chamber says
5
Syrian patriarch calls for Orthodox world’s unity, slams ill-timed ‘autocephaly issue’
6
Russian Orthodox Church believers not to be allowed to worship on Mount Athos
7
Russian fighter jet armed with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles to hold demonstration flights
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT