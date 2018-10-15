Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Orthodox Church believers not to be allowed to worship on Mount Athos

Society & Culture
October 15, 21:50 UTC+3

Patriarch Kirill’s spokesman said that Athos "is the canonical territory of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople with all that it implies"

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russian Orthodox Church believers will not be able to worship and receive communion at Mount Athos churches and cathedrals because of the severance of relations between the Moscow Patriarchate and the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, Alexander Volkov, press secretary to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, told TASS on Monday.

Read also

Russian Orthodox Church breaks contacts with Constantinople

"Mount Athos is the canonical territory of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople with all that it implies," he said, adding that the rupture of relations between the Moscow Patriarchate and the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople that was announced by the Russian Orthodox Church’s Synod earlier on Monday means that from now on Russian Orthodox Church believers will not be allowed to take part in services, receive communion and worship at the Constantinople Patriarchate churches until either of the Patriarchates changes its position.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
This week in photos: high heels for $17 million, first baby at UN and iPhone XS lines
10
TASS captures Altai's mesmerizing beauty to mark World Tourism Day
12
Paris Fashion Week opens with models walking on water, strutting on the runway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Crimea and Syria looking at opening direct air service
2
Russian Orthodox Church breaks contacts with Constantinople
3
Sting says no to VIP sections at his Russian concerts, says organizer
4
Russia, US must do their best not let relations slide into potential conflict - ambassador
5
RDIF to participate in Riyadh forum, despite diplomatic scandal
6
Syrian patriarch calls for Orthodox world’s unity, slams ill-timed ‘autocephaly issue’
7
Russia’s Pacific Fleet wraps up visit to South Korea
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT