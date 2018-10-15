Russian Orthodox Church hopes Constantinople will revise its decisions on Ukraine

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The Russian Orthodox Church hopes that the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople will revise its decisions on Ukraine, Chairman of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Department for External Church Relations Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk said on Monday after a Holy Synod meeting.

"We hope that common sense will ultimately win the upper hand and that the Constantinople Patriarchate will change its attitude to the current church-life reality. But until it happens, as long as these anti-canonical and illegitimate decisions are in force, we cannot have any contacts with that church that is currently facing a split," he said.