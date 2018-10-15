Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Orthodox Church hopes Constantinople will revise its decisions on Ukraine

Society & Culture
October 15, 19:52 UTC+3

Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk said the Moscow Patriarchate 'cannot have any contacts with that church ... facing a split'

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The Russian Orthodox Church hopes that the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople will revise its decisions on Ukraine, Chairman of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Department for External Church Relations Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk said on Monday after a Holy Synod meeting.

"We hope that common sense will ultimately win the upper hand and that the Constantinople Patriarchate will change its attitude to the current church-life reality. But until it happens, as long as these anti-canonical and illegitimate decisions are in force, we cannot have any contacts with that church that is currently facing a split," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
This week in photos: high heels for $17 million, first baby at UN and iPhone XS lines
10
TASS captures Altai's mesmerizing beauty to mark World Tourism Day
12
Paris Fashion Week opens with models walking on water, strutting on the runway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Orthodox Church breaks contacts with Constantinople
2
Israeli premier says he values friendly relations with Putin, mutual respect
3
Pyrotechnic experts begin clean-up around Ukrainian ammo depot after blasts
4
Kremlin: Claims that Putin ‘involved’ in Skripal case are grossly invalid and groundless
5
Russian Orthodox Church hopes Constantinople will revise its decisions on Ukraine
6
Russian Orthodox Church considers retaliatory moves to Constantinople decision on Ukraine
7
Spending on health care in Russia will grow by 9.6% year-on-year in in 2019
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT