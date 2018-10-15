Belarus to do its utmost to preserve Orthodox Christianity’s unity, says president

MINSK, October 15. /TASS/. Belarus will do the best it can to preserve the unity of Orthodox Christianity, President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting with members of the Holy Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church and the Synod of the Belarusian Orthodox Church.

"I must assure you that, regardless of how the situation evolves, we will do our utmost to make sure that there is no antagonistic sentiment in Belarus, not only in religion, God forbid, between us, Orthodox Christians," Lukashenko said. "We will do the best we can to ensure that we, our state and our people consolidate our Orthodox Christian faith."

"I am certain that we will do our utmost to preserve our unity," the president stressed.

The Belarusian president earlier said at a meeting with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia and he was opposed to any schism in the Orthodox Church calling it dangerous.